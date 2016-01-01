Overview of Dr. Ellen Setton, MD

Dr. Ellen Setton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Setton works at West Park Pediatrics in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.