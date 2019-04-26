Dr. Ellen Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Sher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Sher works at
Locations
Allergy Partners of New Jersey - Ocean802 W Park Ave Ste 213, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 695-2555Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Allergy Partners of New Jersey8 Tindall Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 695-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sher is an amazing doctor. She is very thorough and has a wonderful bedside manner. She always is willing to answer your questions and spend lots of time with you. She is very knowledgable and I highly recommend seeing her if you are experiencing any breathing or allergy issues.
About Dr. Ellen Sher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher works at
Dr. Sher speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.