Dr. Ellen Song, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (20)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ellen Song, MD

Dr. Ellen Song, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Song works at PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Personal Care Physicians of Irvine
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 209, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 216-6900
  2. 2
    Optimum Medical Clinics Inc
    20072 SW Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 287-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ellen Song, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1528079589
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University MI
    Internship
    • University Mi Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.