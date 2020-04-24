Dr. Ellen Spar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Spar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Spar, MD
Dr. Ellen Spar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Spar works at
Dr. Spar's Office Locations
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-8843Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spar was my primary doc from around 1997 until I moved out of state in 2018. She listens and cares, and I always found her to be accessible and helpful. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Ellen Spar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285686386
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.