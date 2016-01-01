Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stehouwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO
Overview
Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Kitsap Medical Weight Loss20730 Bond Rd NE # 114, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013951342
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
