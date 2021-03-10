Dr. Ellen Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave # A-150, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 564-1674
-
2
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 869-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
I have seen Dr. Stein for over 5 years. She is a fantastic gastroenterologist! She provided a gateway to diagnosis and surgical intervention for several long-standing conditions that had been passed over by my prior physicians. Dr. Stein is well respected in her gastroenterology practice. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ellen Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053521450
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.