Dr. Ellen Sterman, MD
Dr. Ellen Sterman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Audubon Women's Medical Assocs1360 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Great physician. Very through and personable.
- Suny
Dr. Sterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterman has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.