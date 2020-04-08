Dr. Ellen Valadez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valadez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Valadez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Valadez, MD
Dr. Ellen Valadez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valadez's Office Locations
- 1 975 E 3rd St Ste 830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
-
2
Erlanger Neurology979 E 3rd St Ste C830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Valadez she takes her time and listens. She actually cares.
About Dr. Ellen Valadez, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821313107
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
