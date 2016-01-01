Overview of Dr. Ellen Whyte, MD

Dr. Ellen Whyte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Whyte works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.