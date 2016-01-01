Dr. Ellen Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Zimmermann, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Zimmermann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Locations
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-8477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Zimmermann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982789590
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.