Overview

Dr. Ellen Zimmermann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Zimmermann works at Halifax Health Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.