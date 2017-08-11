See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD

Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rucker works at A Helping Hand in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rucker's Office Locations

    A Helping Hand
    811 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 439-5283

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Anxiety
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Anxiety

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Aug 11, 2017
    Dr. Rucker is an exceptional doctor who takes his time to care for his patients!!! We don't have doctors like him in this town anymore. He's a keeper. Because of him I am alive today! Thank you Dr. Rucker for caring.
    Marcy in Las Vegas, NV — Aug 11, 2017
    About Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679601470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

