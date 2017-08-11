Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD
Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rucker works at
Dr. Rucker's Office Locations
A Helping Hand811 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 439-5283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rucker is an exceptional doctor who takes his time to care for his patients!!! We don't have doctors like him in this town anymore. He's a keeper. Because of him I am alive today! Thank you Dr. Rucker for caring.
About Dr. Elleston Rucker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679601470
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rucker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rucker works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.
