Dr. Ellexis Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellexis Khan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Sports Medicine)450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
No rush, sympathetic without alarm, and thorough. Dr. Khan is an asset to Memorial Care.
About Dr. Ellexis Khan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1336671536
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods.