Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellianne Nasser, DPM
Dr. Ellianne Nasser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 885-7142Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasser?
Dr. Nasser was great- very knowledgable, professional, personable, and nice. I would recommend her to anyone .
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
