Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD

Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Abemayor works at UCLA Head Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abemayor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Head & Neck Surgeons
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Oral Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 12, 2021
    I travelled from North Carolina to UCLA in Los Angles to be treated by Dr. Abemayor. He did my surgery for Parotid Gland cancer and I could not have asked for more professional treatment and compassion. He is the best. His staff were on top of every aspect of my treatment, from the first visit, through surgery, treatment and follow-up exams.
    Rose Satterfield, DMD — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD
    About Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972527414
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Div Head Neck Surg
    • New England Deaconess/Harva
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abemayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abemayor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abemayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abemayor works at UCLA Head Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abemayor’s profile.

    Dr. Abemayor has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abemayor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abemayor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abemayor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abemayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abemayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

