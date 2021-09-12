Overview of Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD

Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Abemayor works at UCLA Head Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.