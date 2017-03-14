Dr. Elliot Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center of North Jersey1030 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 778-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I have known Dr. Brown since he was a teenager. Even then he always went out of his way to help others. In New Orleans, when he studied at Tulane I knew he would be a success. Not due to the money he would make but because he had a genuine interest in all. Kaye Otis
About Dr. Elliot Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1285689315
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.