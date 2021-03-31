Overview of Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD

Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Cohen works at South Palm OrthoSpine Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.