Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD
Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
South Palm OrthoSpine Institute15300 S Jog Rd Ste 108, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 742-5959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN SEEING DR. COHEN FOR MANY YEARS. HE IS NEVER RUSHED WITH YOU AND LISTENS TO WHAT YOU ARE SAYING. HE IS CARING, UNDERSTANDING AND PROFESSIONAL. I HAVE ARTHRITIS AND FIBROMYALGIA. HE HAS HELPED ME LIVE WITH MY PAIN AND HAS LESSENED IT TO THE POINT WHERE I CAN DO A FEW RECREATIONAL SPORTS THANKS DOC
About Dr. Elliot Cohen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942494810
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.