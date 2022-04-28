Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Cooperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Cooperman, MD
Dr. Elliot Cooperman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cooperman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cooperman's Office Locations
-
1
Elliot W. Cooperman MD PA311 E Evans St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 896-3452
-
2
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 898-6091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooperman?
In 2013, suddenly my retina detached in my right eye. The E.R. in Kissimmee, FL sent me to Dr. Cooperman. Immediately, Cooperman sent me for an emergency eye surgery where he repaired both of my eyes. Without a doubt, I would be blind today had he not repaired my detached retina in my right eye and found that my left eye was detaching, repairing the left as well. I owe so much to this doctor and am so thankful that he studied medicine and can repair retinas. Thank you, thank you, Dr. Cooperman!!
About Dr. Elliot Cooperman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316998867
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooperman works at
Dr. Cooperman has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.