Dr. Elliot Dubowitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Dubowitch, MD
Dr. Elliot Dubowitch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Dubowitch works at
Dr. Dubowitch's Office Locations
1
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Surgery Pharmacy, 10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124
2
Duke Raleigh Hospital, 3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
3
Duke Urology of Raleigh, 3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 506, Raleigh, NC 27609
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dubowitch performed a prostate procedure on me shortly after he arrived in Raleigh. From the pre-op meeting through the procedure and the post-op review, he was thorough, personable, and confidence-inspiring. My procedure went perfectly, with results better than I expected, as good as it possibly could be. I would recommend him to anyone for urological issues.
About Dr. Elliot Dubowitch, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790103257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubowitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubowitch accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubowitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubowitch works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubowitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubowitch.
