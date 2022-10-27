Dr. Elliot Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - West Palm Beach1117 N Olive Ave Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 802-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
Highly recommend Dr. Ellis - he was prompt, courteous, professional, knowledgable and skilled.
About Dr. Elliot Ellis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
- 1396914800
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis speaks German, Hungarian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.