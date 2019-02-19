Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Feinberg, MD
Dr. Elliot Feinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Center for Digestive Wellness, PC105 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 537-7552
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and spends the time needed to get to know you. Great office staff and nice to have procedures in the connected surgery center rather than a cold hospital setting.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962442491
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Feinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Heartburn and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.