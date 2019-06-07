Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD
Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Goldofsky's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology & Facial Plastics at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3223Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After three visits for my wife's "Vertigo" condition, found him to be caring and helpful...Recommended a physical therapist who provided a very successful course of treatment for vertigo and balance conditions ...Dr. Goldofsky returns phone calls in a timely manner as well...Good experience with this provider...
About Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1194718437
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center GREAT NECK
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
