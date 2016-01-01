Overview of Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD

Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Grodstein works at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.