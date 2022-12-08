Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elliot Hardy, MD
Dr. Elliot Hardy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardy did something I had never seen before: after my appointment/surgery, he messaged me on MyChart to check on me. That is so rare! Even months later when I had lab work from a separate doctor, I sent it to him and asked him if it could explain my nosebleeds I was having before my surgery and he emailed back quickly. I also had an MRI done and he was quick to post the results along with a detailed personal message about the results. He's also super honest. He shot it to me straight during my MRI follow up visit and told me there's wasn't a good chance I'd be able to achieve the goal I was aiming for, which is what I want: an honest doctor. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Hardy. He cares about his patients and is an excellent communicator!
About Dr. Elliot Hardy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
