Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Elliot Hirsch Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 715, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 825-8131
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
After 15 years of breast implants, I was ready to have them removed. My breast augmentation was done in La Jolla so I started fresh researching doctors in the Los Angeles area. After many weeks, reading reviews and getting quotes, I was frustrated until I found Dr. Hirsch. I set up a consultation because he did great work and for a reasonable price. I set up my surgery after my first consultation. Everything was amazing! If you're considering Dr. Hirsch, you will not be disappointed.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Johns Hopkins University
- Plastic Surgery
