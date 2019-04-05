See All Plastic Surgeons in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Sherman Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD

Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at Elliot M. Hirsch, MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot Hirsch Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 715, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 825-8131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Benign Tumor
Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Benign Tumor

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2019
    After 15 years of breast implants, I was ready to have them removed. My breast augmentation was done in La Jolla so I started fresh researching doctors in the Los Angeles area. After many weeks, reading reviews and getting quotes, I was frustrated until I found Dr. Hirsch. I set up a consultation because he did great work and for a reasonable price. I set up my surgery after my first consultation. Everything was amazing! If you're considering Dr. Hirsch, you will not be disappointed.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699931501
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch works at Elliot M. Hirsch, MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

