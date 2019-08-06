Overview of Dr. Elliot Korn, MD

Dr. Elliot Korn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Medical Center Hospital and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Korn works at Elliot L Korn MD Incorporated in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.