Dr. Elliot Korn, MD
Dr. Elliot Korn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Medical Center Hospital and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Elliot L Korn MD Incorporated1715 Deer Tracks Trl Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 567-1856
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Korn for a problem that could have caused me to go blind. I was in my 20's at the time. I found him to be very likeable & he helped me when other doctors couldn't. He's one of those that knows a lot, is very, very good at what he does, & he knows it, but he will jokingly play around about it, too. But if you're one of those who think all doctors are jerks, it's all just a racket to get your money, etc., if you go into his office with an attitude, I can easily see him giving the attitude back to you. He doesn't have any patience for that & he's not like other docs who will smile & take it. Yes, he is all about nutrition & wants his patients to be healthy so he will tell you about things but if you're not interested, just say so! He doesn't push it! He doesn't hold a grudge. The people complaining are being babies, in my opinion. Ever heard of "just say no"? If you want it, you want it, if you don't, you don't. As simple as that.
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korn has seen patients for Floaters and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.
