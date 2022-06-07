See All Urologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Elliot Lander, MD

Urology
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elliot Lander, MD

Dr. Elliot Lander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Lander works at Lander Comprehensive Urology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lander Comprehensive Urology
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste 301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 776-0040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I recently had stem cell treatment for a variety of issues and came to the clinic with my list of issues to treat. It has only been a few days but I can say that the treatment has exceeded my expectations. As a physician myself, I say that both Dr. Lander and his partner Dr. Olesnicky are extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled doctors. I can recommend them without hesitation.
    Christopher — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elliot Lander, MD
    About Dr. Elliot Lander, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497770994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Lander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lander works at Lander Comprehensive Urology in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lander’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

