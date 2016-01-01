Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Lang, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Lang, MD
Dr. Elliot Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Fellowship Group LLC3399 NW 72nd Ave Ste 101, Miami, FL 33122 Directions (305) 599-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lang?
About Dr. Elliot Lang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1578569810
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.