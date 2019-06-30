Dr. Elliot Maness, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Maness, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maness' Office Locations
North Phoenix Office20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (855) 298-3467
Surprise Office15571 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (855) 298-3467
New Horizons Surgical Services2500 Canyon Rd Unit 1, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 704-7163
Mountain View Urology2755 Silver Creek Rd Ste 111, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 704-7163
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maness is so caring and compassionate and makes you feel comfortable when talking to him. He explained all procedures in non-clinical terms. I was never rushed out of his office. The staff are outstanding and scheduling time was very convenient for someone who works. I would highly recommend Dr. Maness.
About Dr. Elliot Maness, DO
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861476145
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital, Mi
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Maness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maness has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maness speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maness.
