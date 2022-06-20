Overview

Dr. Elliot Michel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Michel works at Valley Neurology Inc in New Castle, PA with other offices in Tarentum, PA and Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.