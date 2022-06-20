Dr. Elliot Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Michel, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Michel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Michel works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Neurology Inc2602 Wilmington Rd Ste 103, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 657-3232Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Valley Neurology Inc.215 E 1st Ave, Tarentum, PA 15084 Directions (724) 226-9960
-
3
Valley Neurology Inc.985 Penn St # B, Brackenridge, PA 15014 Directions (724) 226-9960Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michel?
Dr Michel and the wider team were responsive and knowledgeable throughout my appointments. I felt listened to and have benefited immensely from their treatment protocols so far. I had a range of symptoms and neurological issues from Long COVID and they took the time to address them all truly and listened to my own concerns. They are caring and patient, a combination you don’t see much of these days!
About Dr. Elliot Michel, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1902807845
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hlth Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel works at
Dr. Michel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.