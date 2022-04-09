Dr. Elliot Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elliot Paul, MD
Dr. Elliot Paul, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
Aesthetic & Surgical Dermatology of New York PC3111 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 394-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul not only came up with a new solution my past urologist didn't offer, he is patient, kind, respectful of my anxiety, and breaks things down for laymen well. Highly recommend. 10/10.
About Dr. Elliot Paul, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1962441113
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paul speaks Hebrew.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.