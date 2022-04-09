Overview of Dr. Elliot Paul, MD

Dr. Elliot Paul, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Paul works at Aesthetic And Surgical Dermatology Of New York in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.