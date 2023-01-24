Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Locations
Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a physician myself , I know how challenging it can be to balance fine quality care , stay on schedule and offer same day appointments for urgent visits. For twenty five years , as a patient of Dr. Rosenstein , I have never felt rushed , unimportant or unheard. I feel extremely grateful and very fortunate to be under his care . A true gem!
About Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174585145
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.