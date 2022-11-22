Overview of Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD

Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Sambol works at Princeton Surgical Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.