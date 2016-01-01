Overview

Dr. Elliot Schaeffer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saugus, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Saugus, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.