Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD
Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sumi works at
Dr. Sumi's Office Locations
-
1
South Bay Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 144, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-3396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumi?
About Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1780740746
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumi works at
Dr. Sumi speaks Japanese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.