Dr. Elliott Birnstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Birnstein works at Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.