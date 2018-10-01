Dr. Elliott Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliott Chen, MD
Dr. Elliott Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Plastic Surgery2 Medical Park Rd Ste 302, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen and his staff really ROCK??. My daughter's procedure went well from beginning to end. She felt so much better after her surgery. I would recommend Dr. Chen to any one lookin or thinking abt having plastic surgery done.
About Dr. Elliott Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1073667085
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
