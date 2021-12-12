Overview

Dr. Elliott Dreznick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.