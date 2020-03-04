Dr. Elliott Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Friedman, MD
Dr. Elliott Friedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monticello, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Sullivan Internal Medicine Group P.c.518 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 794-1600
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Not cheerful looking or acting, but he is extremely competent and dedicated. He really helped my mom when other endocrinologists failed.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578519740
- U Md
- U MD
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
