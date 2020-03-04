Overview of Dr. Elliott Friedman, MD

Dr. Elliott Friedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monticello, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.



Dr. Friedman works at Sullivan Internal Medicine Grp in Monticello, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.