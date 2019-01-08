Overview

Dr. Elliott Fuhrer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Fuhrer works at Boro. Park Gastroenterology Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.