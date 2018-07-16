Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Rochester Schl of Medicine/Dentistry and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10075 Directions (917) 277-3754
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
For such a renowned physician, I have been very pleased with Dr. Hershman's bed side manor. I've not felt rushed, not had any question responded to. He is in a good sense a throwback to earlier times and I would highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Rochester Schl of Medicine/Dentistry
Dr. Hershman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershman accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershman.
