Dr. Elliott Hinkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliott Hinkes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Orth Clin
Dr. Hinkes works at
Locations
Northwest Broward Orthopaedic Associates5901 Colonial Dr Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 776-6880Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinkes?
Dr Hinkes is simply lovely. He took the time to listen to my issue and was patient enough to try and understand what I was feeling without a quick rush to judgment, even though he probably had answers before I finished my explanation. He is just nice to talk to, very friendly and thorough. His explanations are at a level that I could understand and he made me feel confident in his level of care
About Dr. Elliott Hinkes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1831143973
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orth Clin
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinkes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hinkes works at
Dr. Hinkes has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hinkes speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkes.
