Dr. Elliott Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 553-7331
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 553-7332Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 447-8855Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 553-7329Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great visit; he listens well, explains clearly, and is very congenial. He was recommended to me by another health care professional. He spent enough time with me to explain everything in very clear detail.
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.