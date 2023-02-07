Overview of Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD

Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.



Dr. Leitman works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.