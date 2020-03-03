Overview of Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD

Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at Advanced Urology Consultants in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.