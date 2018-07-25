See All Neurologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD

Neurology
3.2 (21)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD

Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Schulman works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schulman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lankenau Medical Center
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 572-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225000698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulman works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schulman’s profile.

    Dr. Schulman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

