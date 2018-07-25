Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD
Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman's Office Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 572-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
I have been seeing dr Schulman for almost 2 years now for headaches. He would take the time to explain things and options to deal with my headaches. I started getting botox and even though it is not a pleasant e experience to go through, he would take the time and make sure I am feeling ok. Overall very pleased with dr Schulman and the office personnel. They are friendly and professional
About Dr. Elliott Schulman, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225000698
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.