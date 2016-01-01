Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Smith Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliott Smith Jr, MD
Dr. Elliott Smith Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations
Elliott B Smith Dr1406 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2003, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 636-0050
- 2 1231 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 639-9970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elliott Smith Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.