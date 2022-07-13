Dr. Elliott Vann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Vann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elliott Vann, MD
Dr. Elliott Vann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Fisher County Hospital District, Haskell Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Vann's Office Locations
Abilene Bone & Joint Clinic1633 Cottonwood St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4372
Hospital Affiliations
- Fisher County Hospital District
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
During the first of 2022, Dr. Vann replaced my right hip and I just had my left done. He isn't just a great doctor, but a great person too. He never fails to make you feel as if you're his only patient. His team is equally attentive and wonderful. Thank you!
About Dr. Elliott Vann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Dallas Baptist University
- Sports Medicine
