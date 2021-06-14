See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD

Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Beesley works at Mislynne A. Charles MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Beesley's Office Locations

    Ellis N Beesley MD
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 482-4830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Asthma
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Jun 14, 2021
We've had Dr. Beesley as our pediatrician for 15 years and I feel so lucky to have found him! Even though we have to drive pretty far to get to his office, I can't imagine going to anyone else. He's incredibly conscientious, funny, and smart and I credit him with saving my son's life during one very scary illness. I have found the office staff to be caring and they always try to squeeze us in, even when the office is very busy. I can't remember them ever telling us to go to Urgent Care. I would recommend Dr. Beesley very highly.
    — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063470219
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Ponce Dist Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beesley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beesley works at Mislynne A. Charles MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beesley’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beesley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

