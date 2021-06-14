Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Beesley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Ellis N Beesley MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 482-4830
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We've had Dr. Beesley as our pediatrician for 15 years and I feel so lucky to have found him! Even though we have to drive pretty far to get to his office, I can't imagine going to anyone else. He's incredibly conscientious, funny, and smart and I credit him with saving my son's life during one very scary illness. I have found the office staff to be caring and they always try to squeeze us in, even when the office is very busy. I can't remember them ever telling us to go to Urgent Care. I would recommend Dr. Beesley very highly.
- 45 years of experience
- New York University Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Ponce Dist Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Beesley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beesley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beesley speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beesley.
