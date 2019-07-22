Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD
Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana1500 Line Ave Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 635-3052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He quickly diagnosed my problem, explained the nature of the problem and its cause, treated me with a steroid injection. Gave me a lucid handout as well. I would definitely recommend him to others with hand problems. I am a physician myself and appreciated his professional attitude.
About Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619036951
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- Brook Army Hosp
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Us Military Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
