Overview of Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD

Dr. Ellis Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.