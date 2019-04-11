Overview of Dr. Ellis Evans, MD

Dr. Ellis Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Ellis W. Evans Sr. MD Facs. PC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.